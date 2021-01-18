Driver and dog rescued from overturned car off Highway 198

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A driver is being treated for major injuries after a crash on Highway 198.

The driver called 911 at about 8 a.m. Sunday, saying he thought he went off the road and over a cliff. The vehicle was overturned and the driver was pinned in the vehicle, so he could not see the road.

Highway 198 is in southern Monterey County, and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said there are many places where a vehicle could go off the road without being seen.

Crews with the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, South Monterey County Fire, AMR, California Fish and Wildlife and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and helicopters from the CHP and Mercy Air all responded, and the vehicle was found within 30 minutes. When it was found, the Sheriff's Office said it was down a steep embankment and not visible from the road.

The driver and a dog inside the vehicle were rescued using the Jaws of Life. The driver was flown to Natividad to be treated for major injuries, but the dog did not appear to be injured.