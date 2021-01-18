Crews search for juvenile swept into water at Cowell Ranch State Beach

News

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/18/2021 5:40 p.m. Cal Fire said crews will continue searching for the missing juvenile throughout the evening.

After more investigation, Cal Fire said they learned that an adult and two children, aged 8 and 12, were pulled into the water by a wave.

The adult and 8-year-old were pushed back to shore, but the 12-year-old was pulled under within 100 yards of the shore, according to the agency.

PREVIOUS STORY: A water rescue is underway after an adult and teen were swept into the water by a wave at Cowell Ranch State Beach.

Cal Fire CZU says the adult was washed back to shore and is being checked at the scene, but the 13 or 14 year old boy is still missing.

Cal Fire said the two were standing on the beach when the wave swept them out.