California pauses administration of Moderna vaccine batch after allergic reactions

(KION) A California epidemiologist is recommending providers pause the administration of a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to possible allergic reactions.

The California Department of Public Health announced the news Sunday in a press release.

In a statement, Dr. Erica Pan said "a higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic."

Pan said fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours.

CDPH said more than 330,000 doses of Moderna Lot 041L20A, which arrived in California between January 5 and 12, have been distributed to 287 providers across the state.

Santa Cruz County and Natividad told KION they received doses from the batch in question. We reached out to more health care providers to find out if they, too, got vaccines from that shipment.

For more information from the CDC on how to recognize anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination, visit the website here.