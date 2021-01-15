Salinas Police: Gang member arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on chase

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A driver, who police say is an active gang member, was arrested recently after officers said he led them on a chase.

Officers with the Violence Suppression Task Force, State Parole, HSI and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation tried to stop a vehicle for violations near Work Street and Work Circle, but they said the driver sped away and led them on a chase.

The chase ended near Fairview Avenue and Beverly Drive when officers performed a PIT maneuver, according to the Salinas Police Department.

Police said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Justin Ramirez, is an active gang member on parole. He reportedly ran away from the vehicle with a gun in his hand after the chase ended and pointed the gun at officers. Police said the gun's magazine fell out during the pursuit, so he threw it at the vehicle and kept running.

Ramirez was tased and arrested nearby, according to police. Officers said they found a gun, a quarter pound of meth, 3 ounces of heroin and multiple rounds of ammunition.

After a medical check, Ramirez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several felony charges.