UPDATE: Summit Road in the process of reopening after fatal crash in Santa Cruz County
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. : The California Highway Patrol says they are in the process of reopening Summit Road.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash involving a pickup truck at around 6 p.m.
The crash happened on Summit Road between Fils and Timmus Lane.
Summit Road is closed as officers are still on scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
