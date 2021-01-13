UPDATE: Summit Road in the process of reopening after fatal crash in Santa Cruz County

News

UPDATE 10:54 p.m. : The California Highway Patrol says they are in the process of reopening Summit Road.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash involving a pickup truck at around 6 p.m.

The crash happened on Summit Road between Fils and Timmus Lane.

Summit Road is closed as officers are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.