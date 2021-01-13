Cal Fire suspending burn permits in Monterey and San Benito Counties

News

MONTEREY & SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire will be suspending all burn permits within areas under contract with them in Monterey and San Benito Counties.

This includes all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris.

According to Cal Fire, significant fire weather is forecasted in many parts of the state, including Red Flag Warnings across Southern California. They say that the Central Coast is lacking meaningful precipitation, so they want to reduce the risk of fire behavior.

“2020 saw over 4 million acres burn in California. The lack of precipitation reminds us that the public cannot let their guard down," said Reno DiTullio Jr, Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit Chief. "The recent vegetation fires in San Benito and Monterey Counties showcase the importance of defensible space.”

Since the start of the year, Cal Fire says firefighters across the state have already responded to 75 wildfires that have burned over 50 acres.

To be prepared, residents must:

Maintain a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around your home

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures

Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility

Cal Fire says the department may issue restricted temporary burn permits, only if there is an essential reason to due to public health and safety.

The suspension takes effect January 14, 20201 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until weather conditions ease up.