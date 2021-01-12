Great Plates Delivered program returning in San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County has re-enrolled in the state-funded "Great Plates Delivered" program.

The program partners with local restaurants to deliver meals to seniors aged 65 and older or adults aged 60 to 64 who are at high risk from COVID-19 to help them stay healthy at home.

It is also a way to provide help for local businesses that are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Delivery to participants who qualify will begin Monday, January 18th.

Restaurants interested in providing meals or seniors interested in receiving meals should visit here.

For more information you can contact Program Coordinator Ashlyn Archibeque at greatplatessanbenito@gmail.com or call the Chamber office at 831-637-5315.