FBI in Seaside for investigation into threat against out-of-state lawmaker

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in Seaside Tuesday morning, investigating threats made against an out-of-state lawmaker, according to the Seaside Police Department.

The FBI served a search warrant at a home on the 1500 block of Luxton Street, but SPD tells KION no one was arrested.

No information about the lawmaker involved has been released.

The FBI tells KION that Tuesday's actions are not related to last week's ambush of the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, the FBI writes "there is no indication of a connection between the subject of this activity and the incident at the Capitol. Also, there is no known threat to public safety in the Bay Area at this time."

While this is an FBI case, Seaside Police were on scene to answer questions in the community.

This is a developing story.