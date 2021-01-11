Salinas Police: Man facing charges in connection to vehicle robbery

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested on robbery and resisting arrest charges following an incident Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., the victim was in his home in the 200 block of California Street getting ready for work when he said he heard a vehicle door close. When he looked outside, he said he saw a light in his vehicle illuminated.

When he went outside, he saw that somebody had broken into and ransacked his vehicle, and witnesses pointed him towards the alley off Sherwood Drive.

Police said the victim ran to the alley and saw a man walking away holding items taken from his vehicle. He confronted the man and told him to stop, and the suspect dropped the items, but police said he punched the victim in the face when he tried to detain him.

The victim described the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brad Johnson, and police were able to find him. Officers said he did not cooperate during the arrest and was combative.

Johnson was booked into the Monterey County Jail.