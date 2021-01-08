Monterey County Supervisors to discuss resolution calling for impeachment

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, and they are expected to consider a resolution condemning Wednesday's riot and calling for impeachment, according to Supervisor Luis Alejo.

The resolution shared with KION says the nation witnessed "violent, seditious actions by a terrorist mob" Wednesday when a group of rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building. The resolution calls the acts treasonous and says President Donald Trump incited the rioters with his words and use of social media and continued to say the election was stolen.

The resolution says:

"Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of the county and all its residents thereof, hereby condemn the criminal act of sedition by President Donald Trump and the violent, destructive and treasonous acts of his loyalists against the United States of America, the United States Congress and the Constitution of the United States. We urge that President Trump and all those responsible to be met with swift justice and vigorous prosecution in defense of our democracy. Furthermore, we call on Congress to bring up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump."

Alejo said he believes the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is the first local government on the Central Coast to take up such a resolution.

Rep. Anna Eshoo and Rep. Jimmy Panetta are also among those calling for impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers are reportedly laying plans for impeachment.

Below is the resolution shared with KION: