City of Seaside works on plans for another testing location

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

City Councilmembers in Seaside struggle with how to allocate federal dollars and determine to skip rental assistance for COVID testing and education.

The city recently received funding through the Cares Act and council members were torn on how to to spend approximately $339,000, figuring out where the city needed the money the most.

A motion by Mayor Pro Tem Dave Pacheco was made to spend $280,000 on a new testing location and education and using a remaining $59,000 for food distribution.

Currently, Seaside only has one testing location at Seaside High School and the area has a high rate of COVID cases.

Council members discussed putting out a Request for Proposals (RFP)to determine the carrier and the monthly cost for the testing site.

The city aims to provide an additional site for a three-month time span to make an impact during the remained of the winter months.

Council members expect more federal relief from the new administration and plan to use future funds on rental assistance programs.