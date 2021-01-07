Santa Cruz Sheriffs arrest two men after discovering an illegal honey oil lab

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Two men were arrested for illegally producing more than $2 million of butane honey oil in Boulder Creek.

Christopher Akers, 34, of Oregon and Michael Akers, 43, of Washington were believed to be running an unlicensed marijuana operation. Both men were arrested and sent to the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Christopher Akers, 34 (left), Michael Akers, 43, (right).

Along with the butane honey oil lab, investigators found 28 volatile butane canisters, 1759 pounds of cannabis and 136 pounds of concentrated cannabis.

The lab was determined to be hazardous and was seen as a safety risk to residents.