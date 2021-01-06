Auto theft task force busts two chop shops, finds more than 100 stolen vehicles in two Central Coast counties

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Multi-Agency Detail Combating Auto Theft has made dozens of arrests and has found more than 100 stolen vehicles over the past two months in Monterey and San Benito Counties, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The task force was able to identify and shut down two chop shops, according to the Sheriff's Office, and 24 people were arrested on auto theft, weapons and drug-related charges. The more than 100 stolen vehicles found had a total estimated value of more than $700,000.

The Sheriff's Office said the task force has conducted multiple operations around the county in an effort to reduce vehicle theft and find suspects involved in theft.