Police search for missing Salinas man last seen in November

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are looking for a man who has not been seen since November.

Police say 29-year-old Saul Venegas was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

He has not been seen by family or friends since that day, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rodriguez at 831-758-7268 or alejandror@ci.salinas.ca.us. To remain anonymous, call 831-775-4222.