Wildlife experts push for more barriers and less poisons for rodent control

News

MONTEREY, Calif.

All over the Central Coast, wild life experts are concerned with what they say has been a rising number of animals falling ill or dying from exposure to common harmful rodenticides.

Local wild life expert, Rebecca Dmytryk with Animal Emergency Services says an influx in impacted animals lead to more government testing.

As of January 1st, four harmful chemicals were banned in California.

“This stuff is getting in our wildlife like DDT, it’s as bad as DDT which is causing the collapse of ecosystems, it’s stopping them from reproducing," says Dmytryk.

Now, Dymytryk is urging the removal of potentially harmful bait boxes with the banned chemicals and says barriers are a safer alternative.

Dmytryk says animal control experts are to start removing bait boxes containing the banned chemicals and says residents should report any of those banned bait boxes for removal.

For more details, visit http://www.humanewildlife.org

More at 5 p.m.