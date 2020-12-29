Santa Cruz Spa struggles through pandemic, accumulating debt

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The holiday season is typically the busiest time of year for Yoso Wellness Spa, but this year New Year's will pass with the Santa Cruz spa closed.

When the Bay Area region entered the latest stay-at-home order in December Spa’s like Yoso Wellness were ordered to close.

The owner of the spa, Jennalee Dahlen, says her business has accumulated more than $150,000 in debt during the pandemic.

The new COVID relief package, signed by President Trump over the weekend, will include $284 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, Drew Andre reports on the small business struggles for places like Yoso Wellness nearly 10 months into the pandemic restrictions.

