Northridge Mall to step up COVID-19 protocols and enforcements following complaints

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Increased monitoring and added COVID-19 guideline signage are some of the changes expected at Northridge Mall in Salinas after a City Council Member received complaints of guideline violations.

City Council Member Anthony Rocha says several community members and mall workers reached out with concerns of non-compliance of the face mask order and indoor dining.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Monterey County, City Councilman Rocha says retail stores are a good place to start cracking down on guidelines and enforcements.

"My main goal is to make sure the mall could stay open, but the only way we do that is if our cases go down," says Rocha.

Northridge Mall General Manager Susan Causey says she has not received any complaints directly but says management wants to be compliant with the city and will make additional changes to make guidelines more clear and visible to all customers.

More tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.