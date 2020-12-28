Cal Fire: CZU Lightning Complex Fires now extinguished, no danger of re-ignition

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire said there is no longer a risk that the CZU Lightning Complex Fires will reignite.

The agency said the fire is now controlled and extinguished.

"We were at a point where we felt comfortable calling it controlled. We had finished mitigating most of the fire suppression activities," said Unit Chief Ian Larkin.

The fires burned 86,509 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties earlier this year. The complex was considered fully contained on Sept. 22.

The fires destroyed 1,490 structures, mainly in Santa Cruz County, and damaged 140 others. One person died.