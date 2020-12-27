Medical experts urge everyone to follow guidelines through the New Year

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

With COVID-19 cases still on the rise and local area hospital ICU capacities plummeting, medical experts are urging everyone to follow the public health orders.

As New Year's Eve quickly approaches, people across the Central Coast are expressing their frustrations and say they are growing weary of another shutdown.

Many say health orders and shutdown are getting too political while others say it's a matter of saving lives.

Doctor Martha Blum with Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula says she expects COVID-19 cases will surge after the holidays.

“I think every family needs to consider their situation, consider their vulnerable family members and make plans for what to do should someone at one of their gatherings gets sick," says Blum.

