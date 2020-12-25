Santa Cruz man building “micro tiny homes” for homeless

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Alekz Londos thought of an idea that could give people on the street a warmer place to sleep, and a safer area to leave their belongings. The so-called micro tiny home is a box shaped unit with insulation that can fit one person with room to sleep and store belongings.

“This is not actually addressing the problem, [of homelessness] but it’s a really good band-aid to the solution,” Londos said.

Londos has already given away one unit to a homeless man who is living in the micro home in Santa Cruz.

