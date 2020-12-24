Central Coast hospitals face record number of COVID-19 patients during Christmas Holiday

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) 233 residents of the Central Coast are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations have continued to spike since mid-November in the three counties.

Santa Cruz Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci tells KION that area hospitals are nearing disaster type care, which means hospitals could be faced with a decision about who will receive care.

Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz said its ICU has reached capacity at times in the recent weeks, but its surge planning added more beds, so no patients have needed to be transferred.

