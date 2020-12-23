Man arrested on hit and run charges near Watsonville after passenger ejected from vehicle

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A man is facing hit and run charges following an incident in which a passenger was ejected from his vehicle.

On Nov. 23, the California Highway Patrol said the man, identified as Randy Sanders, was doing donuts in a dirt lot near East Lake Avenue south of College Road.

Officers said he was driving the Ford F-150 recklessly, and his passenger, Evaristo "Danny" Barrera, was thrown from the truck. The passenger door had opened and he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.

Barrera had major injuries and was taken to Natividad.

Officers said Sanders ran from the area, and investigators issued an arrest warrant. The CHP said he was arrested Tuesday outside of Watsonville.