Homeless advocates react to COVID-19 vaccine distribution

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Homeless advocates are praising the state's recommendation that people who are living in the streets get among the first vaccinations when doses expand to more populations next year.

Given that there are so many homeless across the state and right here on the Central Coast, advocates say it is important they get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

Advocates say it is simply a moral obligation to protect a homeless population that are most of the time without any means of sheltering in place or getting what they need to protect themselves against COVID-19.

That includes basic things like soap, running water and personal protective equipment. Advocates say especially during the winter months, homeless tend to congregate together to stay warm, which could spread the virus more quickly.

"I think it's almost kind of common sense to think if the way that we're going to control the disease is through shelter in place measures as we're getting vaccinated, if you're completely unable to shelter, it would make sense that that's going to rapidly spread the disease," said Antonette Goroch, a homeless advocate.

Salinas police tells KION they do not have a firm count of just how prevalent COVID-19 is among the homeless population within the city. But advocates say because the homeless are roaming the city, it is in the best interest of everyone to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

The homeless are expected to get vaccinations as soon as early next year.