today at 12:51 pm
Published 12:15 pm

Gov. Newsom holds conversation with Padilla, Weber following announcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is having a virtual conversation with the next U.S. Senator and current Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Secretary of State Nominee Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber.

Newsom announced Tuesday that Padilla will represent California in the Senate, the first Latino to hold that position, and Weber will take his place as California's Secretary of State, the first African-American to hold the position in state history.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

