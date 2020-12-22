Teachers push for vaccine priority

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Frontline health care workers and nursing homes across the country are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week. However, there is still some unknown over which industries will receive the vaccine next.

Teachers unions are lobbying the state to prioritize educators.

“We would like to see the return to school parallel with the vaccine for school employees,” Greater Santa Cruz Federation of Teachers union president Casey Carlson said.

