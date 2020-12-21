Skip to Content
Local small businesses plan to apply for PPP in new stimulus package

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Congressional leaders reached a deal Sunday on a new $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package. In addition to enhanced unemployment and $600 checks for people making less than $75,000, some small businesses will receive a much needed boost.

$284 billion will go to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, created under the original CARES Act in March.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, Drew Andre reports on the upcoming relief for small businesses and other local impacts from the new stimulus package.

