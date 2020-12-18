Monterey County attributes 3000+ new confirmed COVID cases to backlog

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)--Monterey County is reporting 3,304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus from one day to the next. But they say this large number is because of a backlog.

The county said, "Today's COVID numbers are startling and the highest single day of reported cases. Here is some background about these new numbers: about half of the new cases being reported today come from a backlog of state prison inmate cases, which are included in our county numbers. The other half is bringing up to date a backlog of general population cases that have come in over the last several days. Sadly, we are also reporting three COVID-19 deaths. "

