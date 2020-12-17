Two in Monterey arrested on gun charges after argument, two other arrested for obstruction

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Two people have been arrested on gun charges and an additional two have been arrested for obstructing and resisting arrest in connection to an incident in Monterey, according to police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of West Franklin shortly before 2:30 Wednesday for a report of people fighting. When they got there, officers said they saw a juvenile with a large bulge in his waistband and another person, identified as 20-year-old KeShaun Brittain, with a rifle sticking out of his waistband.

The officers told the two to stop, and they did. Officers said they approached the two and took an AR-15 from Brittain and and an airsoft pistol from the juvenile.

While officers were with Brittain and the juvenile, they said two people, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Hobson and 19-year-old Morgan Mcamis, approached them and began yelling and interfering.

During that time, Mcamis and Brittain were able to get away from the officers, who set up a perimeter and began a search. Police were notified that the two were seen running into an apartment in the 200 block of Clay street, and they were found.

Hobson and Mcamis were arrested for delaying, obstructing and resisting arrest, according to police, and they were cited and released. The juvenile was arrested on possession of an imitation gun and delaying, obstructing and resisting arrest charges and booked into Juvenile Hall. Brittain was arrested on possession of a loaded gun, possession of an unregistered gun, false impersonation, possession of an assault weapon and delaying, obstructing and resisting arrest charges. He also had a felony and misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Aaron Delgado at 831-636-3814.