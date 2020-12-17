Skilled Nursing facility residents are next to receive vaccine in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Skilled Nursing facilities in Santa Cruz County have made up 46 of the county's 64 COVID-19 related deaths. Facility residents and staff are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, before the end of the year.
All seven skilled nursing facilities have experienced outbreaks over the course of the pandemic.
A Santa Cruz Post Acute administrator told KION, the facility expects to receive its first doses of vaccine on Dec. 29. That skilled nursing facility has had about 75% of its residents test positive for COVID-19 and 16 have died.
Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, Drew Andre reports on the shot in the arm skilled nursing facilities are waiting for.
Comments