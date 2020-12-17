DA: Salinas man sentenced to prison for molesting 12-year-old

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for two counts of forcible child molestation, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into the case began when a child reported that a family friend, 30-year-old Aaron Pua, molested him several times between Dec. 2019 and Jan. 2019. He was 12 years old at the time. He said he told Pua "no," but the molestation continued.

The boy said no other adults were around during the incidents, and Pua told him not to tell anyone because he did not want to get in trouble.

In addition to prison time, Pua will be required to registered sex offender for life. He will also not be allowed to contact the boy for ten years.