Police: Two gang members arrested in Salinas for having unregistered gun

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two people who police said are active gang members have been arrested on gun charges.

Police stopped a vehicle that did not have working brake lights near E. Laurel and Constitution Monday night and contacted the driver, a 17-year-old, and the passenger, 23-year-old Victor Torres.

When officers asked the driver for vehicle documentation, they said he opened the glove box to get it, but forgot that there was a loaded, unregistered gun in there with the documents.

Officers saw it, even though they said the teen tried to shut the glove box quickly.

Both were arrested and booked into jail on gun and gang charges.