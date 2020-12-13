CHP warns drivers to slow down in rainy conditions

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

As the rains hit the Central Coast, California Highway Patrol officials are warning drivers to drive slower than the posted speed limits when navigating the wet roads.

Spokesperson Jessica Madueño with the CHP in Monterey County says there has been an increase in accidents during the recent rainy conditions.

“You get all the oils from the road and that’s when a vehicle starts to spin out, especially on the freeway, some areas will possibly flood nearest to the roadway edges, especially with elevated roadways with the walls on both sides so just be careful when you see areas like that," says Madueño.

CHP warns drivers to be cautious of any pot holes on the road with possible water buildup, which make them harder to see, and turn the vehicle headlights on as soon as the windshield wipers come on.