Salinas PD investigates fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday morning

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Investigators are looking into what led to a fatal accident during a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision that happened in Salinas at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Salinas Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Kimmel Street and North Sanborn Road, where a man was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead by firefighters who arrived on scene soon after.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved was at the location and cooperated with investigators. N. Sanborn was closed to through traffic for a few hours as investigators combed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call Officer Raul Rosales at (831)775-4201 ext. 6295, or email at: RaulR@ci.salinas.ca.us You can also call the Salinas Police Department at (831)758-7321. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-758-4222.