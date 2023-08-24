Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system Thursday, according to Downdetector, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards.

Downdetector is a platform that tracks various service outages and incidents on websites.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank told CNN in a statement.

A number of users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posted complaints about their accounts.

“There is an issue with our banking systems currently. Our technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience while we research this issue,” the bank tweeted in response to one such post.

“Currently, some Online Banking customers are unable to complete transfers or Zelle transactions within Online Banking,” the company tweeted in response to another.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo customers reported their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya contributed to this report.