Tesla earnings rebound but will miss 50% growth target

Tesla posted a solid quarter of earnings and record revenue, but now says it will fall short of its target for a 50% growth in the number of cars it sells this year.

As recently as July it said it was still aiming for a target of a 50% growth from the 936,000 cars it delivered in 2021. But with two quarters of disappointing deliveries caused by supply chain issues and Covid-related shutdowns in China, it would have been a reach to hit that goal for 2022.

The company had previously reported it delivered 344,000 cars in the third quarter, a record for the company, and up 42% from a year ago. But it would have needed to deliver another 495,000 cars in the fourth quarter in order to hit the 50% growth target.

Telsa still has a fraction of the sales of established automakers. But it is by far the most valuable automaker in the world, worth more than the 10 largest automakers in terms of sales volumes. Its rapid pace of growth is one of the things driving that lofty stock valuation.

The company is still “looking forward to a record-breaking Q4,” CEO Elon Musk said on a call with investors Wednesday. “So it really, knock on wood, it looks like we’ll have an epic end of year.”

But while the company said “over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve a 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries,” CFO Zach Kirkhorn did concede during the investor call that “on the delivery side, we do expect to be just under 50% growth due to an increase in the cars in transit at the end of the year.”

This was a step back from what the company was saying as recently as July, when Kirkhorn said, “Despite losing more builds in Q3 than expected, we’re still pushing to reach 50% growth this year. This target has become more difficult but it remains possible with strong execution.”

Musk insisted that the target miss is the result of a logistics problem, as the company has had trouble finding the number of ships, trains and car-carrying trucks needed to make the deliveries by the end of the quarter.

“We have excellent demand for Q4,” Musk said.”The factories are running at full speed, and we’re delivering every car we make.”

The company posted adjusted earnings of $3.7 billion, up 75% from a year ago, but still 2% short of the record earnings it reported in the first quarter. It was better than the $3.5 billion earnings forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue did reach a record $21.5 billion, up 56% from a year ago, but short of the $22 billion forecast by analysts.

Shares of Tesla were down about 4% in after-market trading following the result. They had already lost 37% so far this year through Wednesday’s close.

In an effort to boost the company’s stock price, Musk did tell investors that “it is likely” that the company will do a share buyback “on the order of $5 billion to $10 billion” worth if its stock. The company has never done a share buyback. Instead, with share values climbing in the past, it had frequently sold additional shares in order to raise its cash reserves.

Shares briefly shaved their after-market losses when Musk mentioned the buyback, only to see the stock lose even more ground after the company moved off its 50% sales growth target.

