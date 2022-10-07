US labor market added 263,000 jobs in September

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

The fever hasn’t broken yet for America’s employment market.

The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That’s slightly higher than economists’ estimates of 250,000, according to Refinitiv.

While still a robust headline number, it is the second consecutive month of falling totals, pointing to a labor market slowdown.

The unemployment rate fell back to 3.5% from 3.7%.

