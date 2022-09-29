Dow falls more than 550 points and is back in a bear market

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

The month of September and third quarter of the year are about to end — and investors are wishing the past nine months good riddance. Stocks fell Thursday, giving up much of Wednesday’s big gains. The Dow was down more than 550 points, or about 1.9%, in early trading.

The Dow is now back in bear market territory, more than 20% below the all-time high it set in January. The S&P 500, one of the broadest measures of the health of Corporate America, fell 2.4% Thursday and has plunged about 24% this year.

The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite sank 3% Thursday and has plummeted even more than the Dow and S&P in 2022. Major stock exchanges in the UK, Europe and Asia have all dropped sharply this year as well.

The stock market had a promising start to the quarter, soaring in July. But fears about inflation, rate hikes, rising bond yields and recession returned with a vengeance in August and September.

