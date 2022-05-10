Janet Yellen warns of continued volatility in the economy

By Matt Egan, CNN Business

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine may continue to add turbulence to the world economy.

“There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic,” Yellen said during a hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s (FSOC) annual report to Congress.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty,” said Yellen, who chairs the FSOC, during the Senate Banking Committee hearing.

The war in Ukraine has disrupted supplies of food and energy, contributing to the highest level of inflation in decades. The average price of regular gasoline has jumped about 25% to record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Yellen said financial regulators will continue to monitor developments and “coordinate actions as the risks and threats evolve.”

Inflation fears have helped trigger sweeping volatility on Wall Street as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s plans to significantly raise interest rates.

Still, Yellen said the US financial system has “continued to function in an orderly manner.”

At the same time, Yellen conceded that valuations of some unspecified assets “remain high compared with historical values.”

Yellen also warned that overturning Roe v. Wade would have significant economic consequences, saying: “I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.”

Yellen was responding to a question from Democratic Senator Bob Menendez about the leaked draft opinion that revealed the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark case.

“Roe v. Wade and access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, helped lead to increased labor force participation,” Yellen said. “It enabled many women to finish school. That increased their earning potential. It allowed women to plan and balance their families and careers.”

The Treasury secretary added that research shows Roe v. Wade had a favorable impact on the wellbeing and even earnings of children.

Research makes clear that “denying women access to abortion increased their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance.”

