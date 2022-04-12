Skip to Content
Consumer price inflation hit a new 40-year high in March

A clerk weighs dried peppers for a customer inside Grand Central Market on March 11 in downtown Los Angeles

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s inflation problem didn’t abate in March. Prices kept creeping up, hitting a fresh 40-year high, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% for the year ended in March, not adjusted for seasonal swings, outpacing February’s elevated reading of 7.9% and matching a level not seen since December 1981.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

