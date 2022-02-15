Jury finds that Sarah Palin failed to prove her defamation case against the New York Times

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

The New York Times has prevailed in defending itself against a defamation lawsuit brought by Sarah Palin after jurors found she had not proven her case.

The jury of nine, which has been deliberating since Friday afternoon, found the New York Times not liable for Palin’s defamation suit against the paper.

Unbeknownst to them, during deliberations, US District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that Palin’s attorneys did not prove a key element of their case, and that he will set aside the jury’s verdict should it find “The law here sets a very high standard (for actual malice),” Rakoff said Monday. “The court finds that that standard has not been met.”

Palin and her attorneys have previously indicated they would consider an appeal if the jury trial not go in their favor.

