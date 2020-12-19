Twitter updates warning label for election misinformation to say Joe Biden won

Money

Twitter has updated the warning labels it applies to election misinformation to reflect that Joe Biden is the president-elect, the company said on Saturday.

Previously, Twitter’s labels said that claims of election fraud were “disputed.”

The new labels say: “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election.”

The fresh language is active now on President Donald Trump’s tweet from Saturday morning undermining the election outcome, and will be applied to all future tweets that do the same.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we’ve updated our label to reflect thee latest information,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN.

The change follows mounting criticism by democracy experts who said social media platforms’ labels haven’t done nearly enough in the post-election period.

While Twitter said last month that it labeled roughly 300,000 tweets for content that was disputed or potentially misleading during a two-week period covering the election, critics have said such labels are ill-matched for the torrent of false claims that continue to divide Americans.