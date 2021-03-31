Apple constructing large battery project in Parkfield

Technology

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Apple announced that it is building one of the largest battery projects in the U.S., and Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez confirmed that it is being constructed in Parkfield.

According to Apple, the project, called California Flats, will include grid-scale energy storage capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy. Apple says that is enough to power more than 7,000 homes for a day.

It is also set to support Apple's 130-megawatt solar farm providing renewable energy in the state by storing excess energy and putting it out when needed.