JC Escutia is our October 2022 Student of the Month
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Congratulations to JC Escutia for being KION-TV's Chevron Student of the Month Student of the Month for October.
JC attends Palma School, is a three-sport athlete and has a 3.5 GPA.
With 1:05 to play in the 1st half, Palma’s JC Escutia scores on a 9 yard run. Palma 14, Aptos 14. @Coach_RBishop @PalmaSoccerWP pic.twitter.com/QJD1dgfkOy— Palma School (@PalmaSchool) October 22, 2022
JC is involved in ASB class officer, core leader, Know You Matter Club, and is an active volunteer as a coach for our youth in the community.
He is a great leader, mentor, and role model to our youth. JC leads by example and works hard in the classroom and on the field.Steinbeck Tigers organization board member