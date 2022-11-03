Skip to Content
Student of the Month
JC Escutia is our October 2022 Student of the Month

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-  Congratulations to JC Escutia for being KION-TV's Chevron Student of the Month Student of the Month for October.

JC attends Palma School, is a three-sport athlete and has a 3.5 GPA.

JC is involved in ASB class officer, core leader, Know You Matter Club, and is an active volunteer as a coach for our youth in the community.

He is a great leader, mentor, and role model to our youth. JC leads by example and works hard in the classroom and on the field.

Steinbeck Tigers organization board member
