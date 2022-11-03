JC Escutia is our October 2022 Student of the Month

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Congratulations to JC Escutia for being KION-TV's Chevron Student of the Month Student of the Month for October.

JC attends Palma School, is a three-sport athlete and has a 3.5 GPA.

With 1:05 to play in the 1st half, Palma’s JC Escutia scores on a 9 yard run. Palma 14, Aptos 14. @Coach_RBishop @PalmaSoccerWP pic.twitter.com/QJD1dgfkOy — Palma School (@PalmaSchool) October 22, 2022