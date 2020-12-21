Zoom removes 40 minute limit for free calls on several holidays

Holidays

(KION) Zoom announced that it will be removing its 40 minute limit on free calls globally for several upcoming holidays to help friends and families connect.

The free calls will happen on the last day of Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and the last day of Kwanzaa.

These are the specific dates and times:

7 a.m. PT Dec. 17 to 3 a.m. PT Dec. 19

7 a.m. PT Dec. 23 to 3 a.m. PT Dec. 26

7 a.m. PT Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. PT Jan. 2

The limit will be automatically lifted at those times, so users will not need to do anything.