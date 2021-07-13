Three free car week events to be hosted by Pacific Grove

Events

PACIFIC FROVE, Calif. (KION) Pacific Grove will feature three car events as part of the series of events happening during Monterey Car Week. Proceeds will go toward the Rotary Club of Pacific Grove projects and local youth programs.

On Tuesday, August 10, the Chamber and staff of Classic Motorsports Magazine will host the Classic Motorsports Monterey. There will be a car show and cruise on Lighthouse Avenue in downtown Pacific Grove. The show will bring more than 60 classic and exotic cars. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 11, the Chamber and Marina Motorsports will host the 11th Annual Little Car Show in downtown. It will feature small and miniature vehicles, and will benefit the Pacific Grove Youth Center, Pacific Grove Library and Veterans Transition Center. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Friday, August 13, the Pacific Grove Rotary Club will host the 25th Annual Pacific Grove Concours Auto Rally on Lighthouse Avenue. This event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.