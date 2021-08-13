Dune buggy serves as tribute to designer

Central Coasting

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) Some of the cars on display during Car Week this year hold a special meaning and serve as tributes to people who have passed away recently.

A 1967-68 Meyers Manx Dune Buggy, for example, is a tribute to Bruce Meyers. Meyers is famous for designing dune buggies and passed away in February.

Tom Baker brought his version of the Meyers Manz out to Carmel for the Concours on the Avenue this week. He is from Half Moon Bay and says he had to have it shipped out "in pieces."

"The great thing about these things are they're just fun to drive and everybody loves them, and especially one something that's as sparkly as this. You just get all these thumbs up, so it's a fun car to drive," he said.

Baker said he tried restoring this buggy to its original condition from back in 1968, and that means keeping the flash and flare seen in its coloring today.

Baker added that he has had this car available to him for almost 50 years.