Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:25 AM

Somewhere over Gonzales, there is a rainbow

Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Jimenez

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) After a weekend of rain, one of our viewers shared an image of a rainbow that popped up outside in Gonzales. Yvonne was enjoying her morning cup of coffee and was able to capture it before it disappeared. She said it was gone within 15 minutes. If you look closely you can see a double rainbow.

If you want to share images of your neighborhood and city and be featured on our website or newscast, feel free to email them to melody.waintal@kion546.com or fill out this form.

Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content