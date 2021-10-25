Somewhere over Gonzales, there is a rainbow

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) After a weekend of rain, one of our viewers shared an image of a rainbow that popped up outside in Gonzales. Yvonne was enjoying her morning cup of coffee and was able to capture it before it disappeared. She said it was gone within 15 minutes. If you look closely you can see a double rainbow.

If you want to share images of your neighborhood and city and be featured on our website or newscast, feel free to email them to melody.waintal@kion546.com or fill out this form.