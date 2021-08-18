California to require proof of vaccination or negative test for events with more than 1,000 attendees

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public of Health says attendees at large events will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event in order to attend.

Previously, this was only required for indoor events with 5,000 or more people, but now it will be required for indoor events with 1,000 or more people. Self-attestation of vaccination will also no longer be accepted. This goes into effect on Sept. 20.

"The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death."

The CDPH said the changes will be in place until Nov. 1, 2021.