California to continue requiring masks in schools after CDC guidance update

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The CDC updated its COVID-19 school guidance Friday to allow fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff to go without masks unless local guidance or policies say otherwise.

The California Department of Health responded to the updated guidance, saying the state will still require masks in indoor school settings to make sure all students are treated the same way. The CDPH said it is also because many school facilities cannot accommodate physical distancing.

The CDPH also said every school in the state will have access to free COVID-19 testing through a state testing program for schools.