Capacity limits, physical distancing requirements to be lifted in California on June 15

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) California health officials held a press conference Friday morning to discuss what will happen when the state reaches June 15, and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Californians can expect to see an end to capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

Ghaly said the state took two factors into account when deciding on the timing of when to reopen- vaccinations and hospitalizations. He said that 76% of Californians over the age of 65 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 13% of 12 to 15-year-olds have received at least one dose. As of Friday, 1,326 are hospitalized with COVID-19, and daily admissions have dipped below 300 statewide.

Although capacity limits and physical distancing requirements will no longer be in place after June 15, Ghaly said the state will follow CDC mask guidance, which means that masks will still be required in some settings and mainly for those who are not vaccinated. He expects that there will be shifts in the coming weeks and months. Travel will also be in alignment with CDC recommendations, so although travel will not be as restrictive, parts of the world with severe outbreaks will still have travel restrictions.

Employers will still be subject to CalOSHA standards, but the agency is discussing changes to current requirements.

Ghaly said the state will not require vaccine passports, but officials are aware of developments in the private sector. He said the state at some point may give guidance for those releasing vaccine passport systems, even if they are not required by the state.

Counties still have the option to keep restrictions or put more in place, but the state does not expect to see a significant increase in transmission after June 15.